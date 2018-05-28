Allen R. Pardon

Allen R. Pardon, 68, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at his lake house in Burr Oak, Michigan.

He was born March 22, 1950, in Romeo, Michigan, the son of Dwight John Pardon and Irene (Glass) Oakley, who both preceded him in death.

A fully disabled veteran, Allen served with the United States Army in Vietnam.

Upon returning from active duty, Allen married the love of his life, Katherine E. Stevens. He went on to retire from Van Wert County Maintenance Department after 25 years.

An active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert, Allen served as the district commander. Allen was also a lake enthusiast and an avid fisherman, and he and his family spent many years at the lake house on Long Lake in Michigan.

Allen is survived by his wife, Katherine E. Pardon of Van Wert; sons, Steve (Jeanette Pnacek) Pardon of Van Wert; Brandon (Johanna) Pardon of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nadia, Brogan, and Liam Pardon, and Jaxon, Briggs, and Zayva Pardon; a brother, John (Susan) Pardon of St. Marys; and two sisters, Peggy Jo (Rick) Robison of Canton and Sue Hoffman of Port Huron, Michigan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Cristo-Baker presiding. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of VFW Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: ALS Association or Disabled American Veterans Charity.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.