Sisters get RLF loan to buy local business

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Local sisters Susan Mosier and Shelly Dunno closed Friday morning on a revolving loan through the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation for an embroidery business to be located in Van Wert.

The sisters, who purchased what was formerly known as Stitches ‘R’ Us, 10248 State Route 118, will be renaming it (what else?) Sisters Embroidery & More. The women said Friday that they plan to use the $30,000 revolving loan to purchase equipment, make building upgrades, and purchase more inventory for the store.

Services at the store will include embroidery, vinyl screen printing, rhinestone application, and related work, while Mosier and Dunno will also offer tuxedo rentals and have taken over the tuxedo rental inventory of the former Mengerink’s Source for Sports store.

The store will also create themed merchandise for each of the Van Wert County schools, while future plans include offering licensed Ohio State items as well.

“We’re going to be more of a store, rather than just ‘bring your own stuff in and I’ll do it for you’,” Dunno said, noting that the former owner didn’t have extensive retail merchandise, just samples of different items that could be embroidered.

Dunno, who is also an owner of PHD Precision Tool & Grinding in Van Wert with her husband, Shawn, said she has been working the past few weeks with the owner of Stitches ‘R’ Us to learn the computer-generated design processes the business uses to create personalized items for its clients.

Hours for the shop will be 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, with the shop closed Sunday and probably Wednesday. Dunno said she wasn’t sure yet whether the closed weekday would be Monday or Wednesday, but said it would likely be Wednesday.