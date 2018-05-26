Crestview school earns honor

For the third time in five years, Crestview High School was named one of “America’s Best High Schools” by U.S. News & World Report (2013, 2016, 2018). The publication uses criteria gathered from state tests and compares them to other schools within the same state, looks for above average performance of economically disadvantaged students on state tests, and factors in graduation rates along with college-readiness performance. Crestview High School not only ranked within the state but also nationally. Here, a few of Crestview High School’s top students gathered with CHS Principal Mike Biro in honor of being named one of America’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report. Shown with the principal are (from the left) C. Forwerck, H. Bouillon, L. Bowen, O. Skelton, E. Bowen, and W. Sheets.Crestview photo