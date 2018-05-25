Lady Cougars do well at regionals

Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Van Wert High School junior Tabatha Saam qualified for next week’s track and field state tournament by placing third in the shot put during Thursday’s Division II regionals at Piqua.

Saam had a throw of 37-04.25, while teammate Abby Jackson placed sixth (36-04.75).

Megan Braun finished second in the 400 meter dash preliminaries (58.34) to advance to Saturday’s finals, and the 4×200 relay team of Caylee Phillips, Braun, Nicole Clay, and Cassidy Meyers qualified for the regional finals by finishing eighth with a time of 1:49.35.

Phillips, Clay, Julia Springer and Meyers finished seventh in the 4×800 relay with a time of 9:49.10.

Phillips, Braun, Meyers, Springer and Meyers finished fifth in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:05.93, enough to qualify for the regional finals.

Austin Clay finished sixth in the discus finals (153-07.00), while Eli Rager placed seventh in the long jump finals (20-08.00). Jacob Hart finished 12th in the 200 meter dash (23.91).

The regional finals will be held on Saturday.