Local Red Cross sets volunteer session

VW independent/submitted information

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for a number of disaster preparedness and response programs. On Saturday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Van Wert Health (hospital Conference Room A) interested individuals can meet disaster volunteers and staff to learn more about local opportunities.

During this past year, Van Wert County disaster volunteers have made a significant impact on the community. They’ve assisted 17 families affected by home fires and other disasters, installed over 200 smoke alarms through the Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign, and trained over 425 elementary students in disaster preparedness through the Pillowcase Project.

“We are blessed to live in a community that is full of everyday heroes who help others in need,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “We’re looking for additional volunteers that want to make a difference by offering comfort and hope to those in need.”

Volunteersmake up about 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce. By mobilizing the power of volunteers, the Red Cross responds to a community disaster every eight minutes, providing shelter, food, emotional support, and other necessities to those affected. It provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans, and their families at home and around the world. It collects 14,000 units of blood every day to fulfill the country’s needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety, and other lifesaving skills. And it makes communities safer by installing free smoke alarms all across the nation.

Consider joining the Red Cross today! To volunteer, contact the Red Cross at 419.905.8302 or WestCentralOhio@redcross.org.