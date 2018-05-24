94th Blue Creek Alumni Banquet planned

VW independent/submitted information

HAVILAND — The 94th annual Blue Creek Alumni banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Wayne Trace High School. Doors will open at 4:30 that afternoon for visitation.

The classes of 1948, 1958, and 1968 will be recognized. Cost of the banquet is $14 per person. Reservations should be made as soon as possible by sending them to Annette Hirn, 11795 Dull Robinson Road, Van Wert, OH 45891 or call her at 419.238.2851. Advance payment is preferred with the reservation.

Any graduates who did not receive notification are encouraged to make reservations and join classmates. Wayne Trace graduates are welcome to attend.