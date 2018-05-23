Antwerp teens hurt in 2-vehicle accident

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S.127 and Ohio 111 in Paulding County.

According to investigating troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Cameron Stork, 17, of Defiance, was southbound on U.S. 127 and turned left (east) at Ohio 111 into the path of a northbound 2005 Toyota Corolla operated by Chet Clevinger, 17, of Antwerp. The Silverado and the Corolla collided in the intersection and came to rest in the roadway.

Stork was transported to a Defiance area hospital via Paulding EMS, where he was treated and released. Clevinger and a passenger, Kaitlyn Clevinger, 18, of Antwerp were transported via helicopter to Parkview North Regional Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Seat belts were in use at the time of the crash and helped to minimize injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always buckle up, and to use caution at intersections, allowing ample time for vehicles which have the right of way.