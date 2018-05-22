Bowen, Kreischer get new admin positions

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — Personnel actions dominated the May meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education on Monday, with two longtime administrators promoted to new positions for the upcoming school year.

The board approved hiring Middle School Principal Dave Bowen to replace retiring High School Principal Mike Biro for the 2018-19 school year, after first accepting his resignation from his current position. Trent Kreischer, Crestview director of curriculum and instruction, was also approved to replace Bowen as middle school principal, after the board first accepted his resignation from his curriculum job.

Bowen said he has enjoyed working with his middle school staff — and with Kreischer the past 15 years — adding that, although it will be different not having Biro at Crestview, he was looking forward to the leadership opportunity provided by the longtime high school principal’s retirement.

Kreischer said he echoed Bowen’s sentiments and said he looked forward to working with the middle school staff.

“I think we have a lot of good things going on and I hope to be able to offer something to that,” Kreischer added.” Just an exciting opportunity and I look forward to it greatly.”

Bowen and Kreischer join Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf in taking on new challenges during the upcoming school year. Mollenkopf was hired earlier this year to replace Superintendent Mike Estes, who decided not to renew his contract when it came due at the end of this school year.

In other personnel action, the board accepted the resignations of Anthony Wiechart as middle school-high school intervention specialist after one year in that position, Michelle Brinkman as high school math teacher after 13 years with the district, and Tori Metzger as high school language arts teacher after two years with the district.

The board also accepted Amy Hyitt’s resignation as a paraprofessional, prior to hiring her as a school secretary.

The board was also informed that Mimi Myers is being reassigned to the position of high school language arts teacher and Cindy Tinnel is being reassigned to the position of middle school-high school MH special education teacher.

In addition to personnel items, the board recognized FFA advisor Ericka Priest and four students on the school FFA Farm Business Management Team for the team’s placing first in the state in a competition held at the state FFA convention, and heard Tully Township Trustee Tom Gibson make a request for a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with CW Farms LLC that would redirect 90 percent of property taxes paid by the farming corporation on a new hog feeding operation for the next 30 years to the township for roadwork and other projects needed because of the new operation. The board approved the TIF request later in the meeting.

During his report, Biro talked about recent national recognition the district has received from various organizations, including US News and World Report magazine, which recognized the district for its educational achievements for the third time since 2013.

“Hats off to the staff and the students for all they’ve done,” Biro said. “This just shows that our students are well prepared when they exit and move on to college and their chosen careers.”

In other action, the board:

Authorized the Crestview school resource officer (SRO) to store naloxone on school grounds after consulting with the superintendent and school nurse. Naloxone provides quick treatment for anyone suffering from an opioid drug overdose.

Approved the treasurer’s report and the five-year forecast.

Approved the following summer school/intervention staff members: Mary Kay Barnes, Matt Holden, Karen O’Hagan, Deb Call, James Lautzenheiser, Zach Rosenbeck, Deb Gehres, Libby Motycka, and Jim Wharton. Becky Macki was also approved on an as-needed basis for a summer elementary intervention/education program.

Approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2018-19 school year: Owen Pugh, athletic director; Greg Rickard, assistant athletic director; Mark Gregory, head girls’ basketball coach and Mini Knights girls’ basketball program; Zach Rosenbeck, middle school football coach; Jason Lozer, band director; Jeremy Best, head boys’ basketball coach and Mini Knights boys’ coach; Tony Springer, boys’ basketball assistant; Steven Rickard, freshman boys’ basketball coach; Kyle Hammons, girls’ assistant basketball coach; Jeremy Best, head golf coach; Tim Hurst, golf assistant coach; Tessa Underwood, government trip advisor; Frank Minnig, eighth grade boys’ basketball coach; Da Miller, seventh grade boys’ basketball coach; Halle Beougher, high school basketball cheerleading coach; Adrienne May, middle school basketball and football cheerleading coach; Ericka Priest, high school basketball cheerleading coach; Courtney Stripe, cheerleading competition coach; Danille Hancock, chorus director and musical director; Mike Bowen, Samantha Downey, Matt Holden, and Ericka Priest, sophomore class advisors; Jeff Bagley, Tim Hurst, Libby Motycka, Steven Rickard, Zach Rosenbeck, and Ben Schamp, junior class advisors; Jeff Bagley, cross country head coach; Randy Grandstaff, cross country assistant coach; Allison Lichtensteiger, middle school cross country coach; Jared Owens, head football coach; Shaun Balliet, Matt Holden, James Lautzenheiser, John Rosebrock, and Ben Schamp, assistant football coaches; Tom Riggenbach and Chris Roop, middle school football coaches; Doug Grooms, musical assistant director; Deanna Ray, National Honor Society advisor; Kristie McCormick, co-prom/class advisor and public relations director; Ali Sawmiller, co-prom/class advisor; Sandy Grooms, high school and middle school Scholastic Bowl advisor; John Dowler, girls’ head soccer coach; Abbie Roessner, girls’ soccer assistant coach; Mimi Myers, Student Council advisor; Tammy Gregory, head volleyball coach; Rachel Alvarez, volleyball assistant coach; Bethany Balliet, eighth grade volleyball coach; Nicole Kirkpatrick, seventh grade volleyball coach; James Lautzenheiser, eight grade Washington, D.C., trip advisor; and Kristie McCormick, yearbook advisor.

Approved the following volunteer coaches for the 2018-19 school year: Brian Brecht and Kory Lichtensteiger, football; Meagan Fokker, soccer; Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls’ basketball; Ray Etzler, boys’ basketball; Jessica Gamble, volleyball; and Shane Leeth, middle school cross country.

Approved the following summer custodial help on an as-needed basis: Alyssa Fegley, Tyler Riggenbach, and John Rosebrock.

Approved a number of overnight trips for the boys’ basketball, football, and cross country teams and FFA officers for a retreat in Sandusky.

Renewed membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved a service contract for the Fiscal Year 2019 with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Approved band, choir, high school, and middle school handbooks.

Went into executive session to discuss negotiations and compensation of employees, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 11, in the district boardroom.