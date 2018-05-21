OC Legion plans Memorial Day service

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The annual Memorial Day service conducted by Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery’s Veterans’ Memorial Park in Ohio City.

Catherine Grubb, who served four years of active duty in the United States Navy and nine years with the U.S. Army National Guard, will be the speaker.

The public is invited to come early and enjoy patriotic music, which will be provided by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band 30 minutes prior to the service.

Soup and sandwiches will be served after the service at the Legion Post in the Community Park Building (Firemen’s Park), 306 Lambert St. in Ohio City.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Community Park Building.