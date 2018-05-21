Deanna Kay Oechsle

Deanna Kay Oechsle, 71, was called home to the Lord on Sunday morning, May 20,2018.

She was born June 7, 1946, in Van Wert County, the daughter of James E. and Betty (Youtsey) Allen, who both preceded Deanna in death. On June 6, 1967, she married Larry Paul Oechsle, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Lori Lynn Straley; one grandson, Jonathan Ryan (Brittany) Straley; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Ryan Straley. Also surviving is a brother, James E. Allen of Van Wert; and her two fur babies, Buddy and Spike.

Deanna worked for Central Mutual Insurance Companies for 43 years, retiring October 31, 2009, and was loved by everyone she met. Deanna was struggling with cancer for the past five months.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.