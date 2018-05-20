Blackmore, Maples, Lee named All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

Three Van Wert Cougars have earned All Western Buckeye League baseball accolades.

Lawson Blackmore and Hayden Maples were named to the All-WBL First Team, while Jonathon Lee was named Honorable Mention. The three led the Cougars to a 15-6 (6-3 WBL) finish.

All-WBL First Team: Logan Andonian, Defiance; Luke Burger, Elida; Trent Reichelder, Kenton; Chase Schrieber, Ottawa-Glandorf; Lawson Blackmore, Hayden Maples, Van Wert; Don Goodes, Manny Vorhees, Joel Roediger, Wapakoneta.

All-WBL Second Team: Hunter Iiames, Bath; Parker Mauer, Celina; Javen Newton, Defiance; Noah Adcock, T.J. Whipple, Elida; Logan Maxwell, Shawnee; Austin Wilker, St. Marys; Mitch Apple, Gage Schenk, Wapakoneta.

All-WBL Third Team: Lex Boedicker, Bath; Blayne Robinson, Brandon Shafer, Defiance; Brayden Lybarger, Elida; Shawn Conover, Kenton; Austin Horstman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jared Thomas, Shawnee; Henry Spencer, St. Marys; Jeff Makar, Wapakoneta.

Honorable Mention: Isaiah Bolden, Bath; Bransen Miller, Celina; Nick Rodriquez, Defiance; Jordan Davis, Elida; Hunter Moore, Kenton; Nathan Aarrington, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kale Ebling, Shawnee; Ty Howell, St. Marys; Jonathon Lee, Van Wert; Wyatt Moyler, Wapakoneta.

Co-Players of the Year: Don Goodes, Manny Vorhees, Wapakoneta

Coach of the Year: Jason Brandt, Wapakoneta