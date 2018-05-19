Vantage gives awards to Class of 2018

VW independent/submitted information

Family, friends, and home school representatives gathered at Vantage Career Center for the annual awards ceremony on Friday to recognize achievements and accomplishments of seniors enrolled in career technical programs. Awards of Distinction and scholarships highlighted the event, which was held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert to accommodate the growing crowd.

Tony Nighswander (Vantage 1983), a recent Alumni Hall of Fame inductee, was the guest speaker. He shared his story and gave some great advice to the seniors.

The student speaker for this year’s ceremony was Connor Baumle, a senior in the Carpentry program. Baumle shared how his decision to attend Vantage helped him grow and determine a career path he wanted to follow. He thanked teachers, staff members, classmates, and those attending the ceremony for their guidance, friendship, and support.

Each year, career technical teachers select outstanding students to receive “Awards of Distinction”. To be eligible, students must demonstrate leadership qualities at school, have outstanding achievement in their program area, show exceptional skills in the subject area, participate as an active member of a school career technical club, and demonstrate cooperation, initiative, and responsibility. This year’s “Award of Distinction” winners include Austin Adams (Delphos St. John’s) and Caterina John (Parkway), Ag and Industrial Power Technology; Alec Semer (Crestview), Auto Body; Kollan Dull (Lincolnview), Carpentry; Chloe Foltz (Paulding), Early Childhood Education; Derek Kemper (Ottoville), Electricity; Andrew Siefker (Delphos Jefferson), Health Technology; Clayton Schnipke (Ottoville), Industrial Mechanics; Katie Dull (Lincolnview), Medical Office Management; Louis Rammel (Lincolnview), Network Systems; and Aaron Sealts (Fort Jennings), Precision Machining.

Each year, Kennedy Manufacturing presents machinist’s rolling tool chests to an outstanding senior in both the Precision Machining and Industrial Mechanics programs. Ty Fiegel, representing Kennedy, announced that Aaron Sealts (Fort Jennings) was the recipient of the Kennedy Manufacturing Precision Machining “Senior of the Year” award and Clay Schnipke (Ottoville) was the recipient of the Industrial Mechanics “Senior of the Year” award.

Scholarship recipients were also recognized at the assembly. The Robert C. Stevens Scholarship is given by the Vantage Teacher’s Organization in memory of Bob Stevens, who taught Occupational Work Experience (OWE) at Vantage from 1976 until 1984. Students who are awarded this scholarship have shown outstanding achievement in their program area, while demonstrating initiative and perseverance. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Jenna Dunlap (Delphos Jefferson).

The Joshua Ralston Memorial Scholarship was established in 2003 in memory of Ralston, a Vantage Ag Diesel student from Parkway. This scholarship is given to a student pursuing a career and further education in ag mechanics. Ralston’s father, Scott, presented the 2018 scholarship to Caterina John (Parkway).

The Robert Brandt Scholarship was established in 2011 in memory of Brandt, Vantage’s first superintendent. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Dunlap and was presented by Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner and Lisa McClure of the Paulding County Foundation.

Jacque Welch of the Van Wert Rotary Club presented the Van Wert Rotary Scholarship to Hayley Kuhlman (Van Wert). Hailey Dempsey (Wayne Trace), Andrew Siefker (Delphos Jefferson), Emily McMichael (Paulding), Savannah West (Lincolnview), and Kayley Kuhlman (Van Wert) were recipients of the American Red Cross ARC High School scholarship presented by Red Cross representative Marianne Hardesty. Shaun Blackburn from Toledo Molding and Die presented an Industrial Mechanics scholarship to Tyler Brecht (Continental). Pam Heck and LaShawne Granger presented the Great Clips gift of stylist supplies to Cosmetology senior Kali Edgington (Delphos Jefferson).

Several students received scholarships from Shawnna Roob of the University of Northwest Ohio (UNOH). Scholarship recipients were Mikayla Bennett (Delphos Jefferson), Clayton Bowers (Lincolnview), Josh England (Lincolnview), Emily McMichael (Paulding), Austin Morrison (Continental), and Nathan O’Neill (Lincolnview).

In memory of Marcus Landin, a 2017 Industrial Mechanics graduate who passed away suddenly this past December due to a heart disease known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the Marcus Landin Memorial Gift of Tools was established by his family. The first-ever recipient was Troy Warnecke (Ottoville).

In March, 2014, Vantage Welding junior Robbie Seffernick lost his life in a car accident. His family established the “Hey Buddy Scholarship”, which was awarded to Hailey Dempsey (Wayne Trace), and the Robbie Seffernick Memorial Award, to be presented to a junior Welding student. This year’s recipient was Darius Shurelds (Delphos Jefferson).

All student scholarship recipients were recognized at the awards assembly. This year, Vantage students received more than $203,855 in scholarships to continue their education.

Vantage class of 2018 Award of Distinction winners include (front row, from the left) Alec Semer (Auto Body), Josh England (Auto Tech), Kollan Dull (Carpentry), Savannah Habern (Interactive Media), Caterina John (Ag), Katie Dull (Medical Office Management), Drew Seifker (Health Tech), and Chloe Foltz (Early Childhood Education); (back row) Louis Rammel (Network Systems), Nathan O’Neill (Auto Tech), Derek Kemper (Electricity), Clay Schnipke (Industrial Mechanics), Aaron Sealts (Precision Machining) and Austin Adams (Ag). Unavailable for the picture were Jacob Mueller (Culinary Arts) and Devin Ricker and Dalton Sidle (Construction Equipment Technology). Vantage photo