County veterans dinner has been reset

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the low number of veterans able to attend a second recognition dinner for World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office is moving the date of the dinner to June 27.

The Veterans Service board and office staff encourage all veterans of those three conflicts who were not able to attend any previous dinners to stop into the office during regular business hours (Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday), or call 419.238.9592 to reserve a seat.

Veterans are able to bring one guest with them to the dinner. The cutoff date for dinner reservations is Monday, June 18.