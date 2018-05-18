Stella Jane (Siders) Stevens

Stella Jane (Siders) Stevens, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1944, the daughter of Clayton H. and Mildred M. (Fox) Siders, who both preceded her in death. She married David James Stevens on July 21, 1962, and he died May 6, 2014.

She is survived by her children, James Clayton (Elizabeth) Stevens and Tammy Kay Stevens, both of Van Wert; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth C. Siders and Emmitt (Cheryl) Gehres, both of Van Wert; and two sisters, Sheena J. Outland of Marion and Carolyn Nimtz of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A brother, Denny Siders, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Dan Custis officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.