Schumm is the Student Athlete of the Week

Crestview High School three sport athlete Brett Schumm (baseball, basketball, golf) is the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The senior catcher, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen, scored a run against Lincolnview during Wednesday night’s district semifinal game. “Brett has been a high character guy that continues to maximize his potential in the classroom as well the baseball field,” head coach Jim Wharton said. “His work ethic in all areas is second to none. We are very proud of all his accomplishments.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent