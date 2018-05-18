District track is underway

Van Wert independent sports

OHSAA track and field district competition is underway with Van Wert competing in Division II at Defiance, and Crestview and Lincolnview competing in Division III at Spencerville.

Division II

Van Wert High School’s Austin Clay, Eli Rager, Kirsten Clay and the girls’ 4×800 relay team have qualified for regional track.

Austin Clay captured top honors in the shot put with a throw of 54-00.50, while Rager placed third in the long jump (20-04.25) on Wednesday.

Kirsten Clay took second place with a discus throw of 120-07, and the 4×800 relay team (Caylee Phillips, Nicole Clay, Julia Springer, Cassidy Meyers) finished fourth (10:03.47).

The district meet will resume today.

Division III

Lincolnview’s Olivia Gorman won the high jump (5-00) and will compete at next week’s Division III regional, and Brad Korte qualified for the long jump by finishing second (21-00.50).

Both of Lincolnview’s 4×800 relay teams qualified for regionals. The Lady Lancer team of Madison Langdon, Dylan Carey, Rylee Byrne and Madeline Snyder finished third (10:35.83), and their counterparts – Karter Tow, Alek Bowersock, Joe Sadowski, Jacob Keysor – also finished third (8:34.81)

Action is scheduled to resume tomorrow.