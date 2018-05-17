Richard Allen Harman Sr.

Richard Allen Harman Sr., 63, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, died at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Illinois.

He was born December 10, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Raymond J. Harman Sr., who preceded him in death, and Viola Layton Harman, who survives; and was raised by his loving mother, Mary C. Chapman Harman, who survives in Deming, New Mexico. He married Eva F. Winner on March 18, 2000, in Mount Sterling, Illinois, and she survives.

Survivors include three children, Richard Harman Jr., Tammy Sue Harman, and Diane Kruse, all of Mount Sterling; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Raymond Harman Jr. of Deming, New Mexico, Roger Harman of San Diego, California, Robert Harman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and David Harman of Los Angeles, California; three sisters, Vicki Lee Shoup of Delta, Rea Harris of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Laura Schott of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

A son, Robert Harman, in infancy; one grandson, Malachi, in infancy; and 1a sister, Linda Richardson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, May 19, in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, Illinois, with Pastor Matt Haberman officiating.

Burial will be in the Mount Sterling City Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

