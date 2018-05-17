Overholt named Player of the Year

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Lincolnview High School senior shortstop Chayten Overholt was named the NWC Player of the Year in voting by Northwest Conference baseball coaches for the 2018 baseball season. Overholt received 193 out of a possible 200 points in the balloting. Crestview senior Caden Hurless finished second in the balloting with Allen East senior Reid Spencer finishing third.

Jefferson coach Doug Geary was voted Coach of the Year at the all-conference selection meeting Monday evening in Delphos. Geary led the Wildcats to a 7-1 conference mark and a three-way championship tie with Crestview and Lincolnview. Eric Fishpaw of Lincolnview and Jim Wharton also received significant mention in the coach of the year balloting.

Overholt hit .591 in 8 conference games and scored 12 runs while compiling a .500 batting average with 22 runs scored in all games played this spring. He was joined on the All-NWC First team by fellow Lancers Jaden Youtsey and Gavin Carter. Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt earned Second Team honors, along with Brayden Evans and Ethan Kemler, while Creed Jessee was named Honorable Mention.

Along with Hurless, Kole Small and Brant Richardson earned First Team honors for Crestview, while Griffin Painter was named to the Second Team. Brett Schumm, Dylan Hicks and Derek Stout were named Honorable Mention.

Complete results for the Northwest Conference are listed below:

Northwest Conference First Team:

Chayten Overholt LV 12; Brant Richardson CV 11; Caden Hurless CV; 12 Kole Small CV 11; Reid Spencer AE 12; Aaron Everhart ADA 12; Dakota Bricker BL 12; Jaden Youtsey LV 11; Gavin Carter LV 10; Brady Nolan SV 12;

Cade McGarvey PL 12.

Northwest Conference Second Team:

Collin Overholt LV 9; Griffin Painter CV 11; Drake Mertz SV 11; Hunter Haehn DJ 11; Darius Shurelds DJ 11; Jaret Miller PL 11; Logan Herron DJ 10; Brayden Evans LV 11; Brady Hauenstein CG 11; Ethan Kemler LV 11.

Northwest Conference Honorable Mention:

Tyler Shrider DJ 12; Brady Romick BL 12; Ryan Snyder AE 12; Brett Schumm CV 12; Dylan Hicks CV 12; Zach Ringwald SV 11; Alex Schneider CG 10; Nate Ketchum AE 9; Devin Reed AE 11; Ben Lawrence AE 12; Darnell Simpson DJ 11; Kurt Griffith CG 11; Creed Jessee LV 9; Tyler Clum AE 9; Cayden Rayle BL 10; Cole Market SV 12;

Derek Stout CV 12; Conner Anspach DJ 11; Braxton Scalf DJ 10; Cole Heller PL 11; Carson Shull PL 11.