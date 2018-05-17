Lady Lancers fall to Columbus Grove

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — No. 1 seed Columbus Grove snapped a 1-1 tie with six runs in the fifth inning, and went on to defeat Lincolnview 8-1 in Division IV district semifinal softball action at Elida on Wednesday.

The Lady Lancers had two on base in the first inning, via a walk to Lana Carey and a double by Alena Looser. An RBI single by Morgan Miller plated Carey and gave Lincolnview a 1-0 lead.

Columbus Grove tied the game with an RBI double in the third, and the score remained knotted 1-1 until the Lady Bulldogs plated six runs in the fifth, then scored once more in the sixth inning.

Lincolnview (9-12) was held to four hits in the game – doubles by Looser and Destiny Coil, and singles by Miller and Annie Mendenhall.

Columbus Grove will play No. 2 seed Ada in Friday’s district championship game. Ada defeated Wayne Trace 4-2.