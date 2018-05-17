All-NWC softball teams announced

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

In voting by Northwest Conference softball coaches for the 2018 softball season, senior Kara May, a shortstop from Spencerville was named Player of the Year. Also receiving first-place votes for player of the year was junior Averey Rumer of Bluffton. Madisyn Gossard of Ada finished third in the balloting.

May finished the season with a batting average of .594 for the Bearcats and owns virtually every offensive record at Spencerville. For her 4-year softball career she had only 12 strikeouts in 328 at bats.

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory was named to the All-NWC First Team, Codi Miller was named to the Second Team, and Caitlin O’Hagan was named Honorable Mention.

Lincolnview’s Alena Looser and Lakin Brant were named All-NWC Second Team, and teammates Morgan Miller and Destiny Coil were named Honorable Mention.

Spencerville coach Jeff Johnston tallied 18 points to be named Coach of the Year at the all-conference selection meeting Monday evening in Delphos. Johnston led the Bearcats to a 7-1 league record and the school’s first league championship in softball. Crestview and Paulding tied for the runner-up spot in the league

Complete results for the Northwest Conference are listed below:

Northwest Conference First Team:

Kara May SV 12; Teyah Sautter CG 12; Averey Rumer BL 11; Audrey Manz PL 12; Madisyn Gossard ADA 12; Lexi Gregory CV 10; Julie Mulholland SV 12; Libby Schaadt BL 10; Haylee Dominique PL 11; Riley Newland AE 12;

Sydney Newland ADA 12.

Northwest Conference Second Team:

Katie Prater BL 11; Jalynn Parrett PL 9; Danielle Bame CG 11; Kendra Johnston SV 12; Alena Looser LV 12; Olivia Alexander ADA 12; Jenna Henline SV 12; Codi Miller CV 11; Lakin Basham AE 11; Lakin Brant LV 11.

Northwest Conference Honorable Mention:

Caitlin O’Hagen CV 11; Morgan Miller LV 11; Destiny Coil LV 9; Chloe Lawrence AE 12; Bailey Swartz SV 12; Kaiti Newland ADA 12; Lauren Birkemeier CG 12; Jayla Rostorfer DJ 10; Tori Warnecke CG 12; Gracie Young AE 11;

Michelle Rode DJ 11; Audrey North DJ 10; Asia Arellano PL 11; Ally Hasting DJ 11; Olivia Lawrence AE 11; Sydney Miller AE 11.