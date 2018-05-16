VW, L’view seniors graduate on Sunday

VW independent/submitted information

Both Van Wert and Lincolnview high schools will be having their commencement exercises this Sunday, May 20, starting at 2 p.m.

Both schools will hold graduation in the high school gymnasiums. At Van Wert, those attending graduation can enter the school complex at either the high school main entrance or gymnasium entrance, or the Van Wert Middle School gymnasium entrance. At Lincolnview, entrance is through the front main entrance.

Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation at VWHS.