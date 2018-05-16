Four Lady Cougars named All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert senior Laine Spoor, sophomore Lauren Moore, junior Adrianna Grothause and senior Katie Dickson were among the players named to the All-Western Buckeye League softball team.

Spoor earned first team honors, Moore was named to the second team, while Grothause was named to the third team and Dickson, honorable mention.

All WBL First Team:

Annika Hemminger, Bath; Maddie Luebke, Celina; Teya Castillo, Emily Poling, Caroline Turner, Defiance; Jenna Clum, Kenton; Chloe Wohlgamuth, Shawnee; Laine Spoor, Van Wert; Savannah Oen, Wapakoneta.

All WBL Second Team:

Kali Armstrong, Bath; Emily Keith, Celina; Caleigh Jiminez, Defiance; Molly Pees, Kenton; Sam Okuly, Ottawa-Glandorf; Morgan Golden, Shawnee; Alexis Fowler, St. Marys; Lauren Moore, Van Wert; Lexi Jacobs, Wapakoneta.

All WBL Third Team:

Tara Cooper, Bath; Taylor Turner, Celina; Alexis Kissling, Defiance; Addie Miller, Elida; Alivia Purtee, Kenton; Alyssa Alexander, St. Marys; Adrianna Grothause, Van Wert; Alex Daum, Wapakoneta.

All WBL Honorable Mention:

Chandler Clark, Bath; Kristen Dickerson, Celina; Morgan Wityg, Defiance; Erika Suever, Elida; Faith Purtee, Kenton; Katelyn Yoder, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kylie Lauth, St. Marys; Laken George, Shawnee; Katie Dickson, Van Wert; Audri Coil, Wapakoneta.

Player of the Year: Chloe Wohlgamuth, Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Dennis Parrish, Defiance