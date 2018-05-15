Outdoorsmen Assoc. to have Ladies Day

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Ladies Day at the Range this Saturday, May 19, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at approximately noon.

The event is for women who are looking for a chance for instruction in the use of firearms. The class focuses on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun the shooting sports can be. Females age 10 and up are welcome to come; however, the younger women will need to have a mother or grandmother with them.

The association will be using .22-caliber rifles and .22 pistols. Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection, as everything else is provided.

For those who already own a firearm and would like some instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. Those who bring their own equipment should also bring their own ammunition.

Those who have attended in the past are also welcome to come out for this event.

Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited. The Outdoorsmen Association will take the first 12 women to register. Call 419.889.9124 to register or for more information. There is no cost for this class, which is sponsored by Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and Friends of the NRA.