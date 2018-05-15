HS baseball, softball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 4 Coldwater 3 (baseball)

All of Van Wert’s runs came in the fourth inning, as the Cougars closed their season with a 4-3 victory over visiting Coldwater on Monday.

Lawson Blackmore scored the first run on an error, then Darius Eddins scored on a single by Parker Conrad. James Acquaviva scored, then Conrad crossed home plate on a single by TJ Reynolds.

Coldwater scored a run in the first and two more in the seventh. The Cavaliers had the tying run aboard but couldn’t capitalize.

Jonathon Lee had three of Van Wert’s ten hits, while Jaxson Amweg had two.

Holden Willingham pitched the first three innings and allowed a run on two hits, while striking out two. Blackmore pitched the remaining four innings and gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Van Wert’s season ended at 16-6.

Lincolnview 5 Kalida 0 (baseball)

Lincolnview (No. 5 in Division IV) blanked Kalida (No. 16 in Division IV) 5-0 on Monday.

Chayten Overholt’s solo home run in the bottom of the first gave the Lancers a 1-0, a score that stood until the fifth inning, when the Lancers added two more runs on a double by Jaden Youtsey that plated Sam Meyers and Collin Overholt.

Lincolnview also scored a pair of runs in the sixth, when a bunt by Thad Walker allowed Ethan Kemler and Collin Overholt to cross home plate.

Ethan Parsons scattered eight hits over 6.1 innings, while striking out seven and walking three. Chayten Overholt pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed a hit, while striking out two.

The Lancers (20-5) are scheduled to play at Coldwater today, then will return to Coldwater tomorrow to play Crestview in the Division IV district semifinals.

Crestview 11 Fort Recovery 3 (softball)

At Convoy, the Crestview Lady Knights pounded out 15 hits and held Fort Recovery to one hit in an 11-3 non-conference softball win on Monday.

It was the regular season finale for Crestview (15-12).

Lexi Gregory led the Lady Knights with four hits, including two doubles and a two-run home run in the sixth, five RBI and three runs scored. Caitlin O’Hagan, Codi Miller, Ashley Call, Avery McCoy and Alyssa Gent each had a pair of hits.

Kali Small pitched five innings of no hit ball, striking out six and walking four. Ali Cheesbro pitched the remaining two innings and allowed a hit with two strikeouts.