VWHS schedules final exam dates, times

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has listed dates and times for its final semester examinations of the 2017-18 school year.

Exams will be held Thursday and Friday, May 17 and 18, at the school. All students are required to take examinations unless a course does not offer one, or a student has been granted permission to exempt from the exam through the Renaissance program.

Students who fail to show up for exams will be given a zero on the examination and also fail the course, even if they have a passing percentage, since taking exams is part of fulfilling course requirements.

Students who are absent from exams must follow all VWHS attendance policies and procedures, as adopted by the Van Wert City Board of Education. Make-up exams will occur according to school attendance policies and procedures.

The following is the schedule for semester exams:

Thursday, May 17

First exam session (first period classes) – 8-9:20 a.m.

Second exam session (second period classes) – 9:30-10:50 a.m.

Open lunch – 10:50-11:50 a.m.

Third exam session (third period classes) – 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m.

Fourth exam session (fourth period classes – 1:20-2:40 p.m.

Staff team time – 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Friday, May 18