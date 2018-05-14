Van Wert tops Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert finished Western Buckeye League baseball play with a 5-3 win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.

Two runs came in the first inning when Jonathon Lee scored on a fielder’s choice, then TJ Reynolds scored on a single by Darius Eddins.

The Titans countered with two runs in the top of the second inning, but Hayden Maple’s RBI single scored Owen Treece in the bottom half of the inning and gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

Ottawa-Glandorf tied the score again in the top of the third, but Van Wert regained the lead when Nathan Temple crossed home plate in the bottom of the inning.

The final run of the game came in the fifth when Jake Lautzenheiser singled in Parker Conrad.

Treece pitched a complete game and held the Titans to just five hits, while striking out six and walking two.

The Cougars will finish their season today at home against Coldwater.