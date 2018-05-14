Spring choir concert

The Van Wert Middle School seventh and eighth grade choirs will perform their spring concert at 7 this evening in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Selections such as “True Colors,” “Cross the Wide Missouri,” and “Listen to the Music!”, along with music from the groups’ OMEA junior high large group competition performance will be presented. Before and after the concert, visit the Grand Lobby to see artwork by VWMS art students.VWMS photo