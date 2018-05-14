Ralph O. Tribolet

Ralph O. Tribolet, 96, of Van Wert, at died 2:10 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

He was born March 30, 1922, in Paulding County, the son of Samuel N. and Nellie Pearl (Wistner) Tribolet, who both preceded him in death. In 1949, he married the former Jean Marie Sullivan and she preceded him in death in 1981. On February 20, 1989, he married Elizabeth “Betty” (McGrew) DuVall and she survives in Van Wert.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Patricia A. (Steve) High of Van Wert; two stepchildren, Les Coon of Van Wert and Judy A. Murray of Frankfort, Michigan; a sister, Helen Crone of Van Wert; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Ralph retired in 1989 as a chemical engineer with the Union Carbide Company after 45 years of service. He then worked as a private consultant for several corporations. Ralph was a member of First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, Van Wert Rotary Club, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Willow Bend Country Club, the International Association of Natural Gas Vehicles, and the Compressed Gas Association. He also served on the Administrative Board of Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert.

Three brothers and four sisters also preceded him in death.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.