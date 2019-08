Lancers fall to Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE – Defiance (No. 2 in Division II) held Lincolnview (No. 7 in Division IV) to just one hit, in a 4-0 non-conference baseball victory on Saturday.

Ethan Kemler had the lone hit for the Lancers, a double in the top of the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the first inning and three in the sixth.

Lincolnview will host Kalida today.