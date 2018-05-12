Crestview forces tri-championship

Crestview forced a three-way tie for the 2018 Northwest Conference baseball championship by defeating Delphos Jefferson 5-0 on Friday. The victory means the Knights, the Wildcats and the Lincolnview Lancers (all 7-1 NWC) finish as tri-champs. Kole Small (pictured above) pitched six innings and held the Wildcats to just one hit, a single by Hunter Haehn. Griffin Painter pitched the final inning and allowed no hits. Brett Schumm (pictured below) slides safely and finished with a pair of runs, and Dylan Hicks had three RBI. Crestview will play Lincolnview in the Division IV district semifinals at Coldwater on Wednesday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent