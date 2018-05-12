CERT donation

The fundraising campaign for the Van Wert Emergency Management Agency’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) continues to raise money for responding to area fires and natural disasters. Donations given will be used to provide canteen operations for firefighters and to assist disaster victims. Here, Ed Cully and Jerry Koenig, representing the Venedocia Lions Club, present a $500 check to Amy Schroeder, CERT fundraising chairperson. Anyone wanting to make a tax-deductible gift can send a check to: Van Wert County Foundation-CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.EMA photo