Clay is the Student Athlete of the Week

Van Wert High School junior Austin Clay is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Clay, who was nominated by head coach Mark Collins, holds the school shot put record (56’11.5”), throws the discus and plays football for the Cougars. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the final award of the 2017-2018 school year by sending an email to sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent