James E. Mounts

James E. Mounts, 87, of Van Wert, died at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born April 6, 1931, in Van Wert, the son of James Frank and Katherine (Kiel) Mounts, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Cecil Marie Trimble and she died May 23, 1994. On December 29, 1995, he married Carol A. (Erdenberger) Prill, and she survives in Van Wert.

James was a lifelong farmer, had attended Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in Van Wert, was a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau and Van Wert Amateur Radio Club W8FY, and was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserves.

Other survivors include two sons, David (Leslie) Mounts of Muncie, Indiana, and Mike Mounts of Van Wert; five stepchildren, Gary L. (Terry) Prill, Duane A. (Ken Saltzman) Prill, Sharon R. (Jeff) Wittler, Diane S. (Bruce) Maurice, and Angela (Doug) Spieth; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several stepgrandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is one hour prior to services May 18 at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

