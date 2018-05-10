Cougars blank Wauseon

Jonathon Lee scores a run for the Van Wert in the first inning of Wednesday’s Division II sectional semifinal game against Wauseon. Lee scored another run in the fifth inning and the Cougars went on to defeat the Indians 10-0 in six innings. Hayden Maples and Lawson Blackmore each had three hits, and Blackmore and Darius Eddins each had three RBI. Blackmore pitched a complete game and held Wauseon to just three hits, while striking out eight. Van Wert (13-5) will travel to Bowling Green to play the Bobcats for the sectional title Friday at 5 p.m. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent