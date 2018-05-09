Local YWCA announces 3 fitness events

VW independent/submitted information

The Fitness Team of the YWCA of Van Wert County has special events for all ages and price points planned in May.

The first event, in partnership with the Van Wert City Parks Department, a new class called Build30 in the Park. This 30-minute full body workout will use kettlebells to “swing” fitness goals of men and women of all fitness levels into high gear, using compound weighted exercises to build muscle endurance and core strength.

The class will be taught by NETA certified group fitness instructor Nikki Baer and will take place in Pavilion No. 1 (by the pond) at Smiley Park on two Saturdays, May 12 and 26, starting at 9 a.m. Cost for this class is $10 for one Saturday, or $15 for both. Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

In addition, Build30 has been added to the regular class schedule of the YWCA on the remaining Mondays of the month at 5:15 p.m., included with any partnership, or through the purchase of a class punch card.

Also planned this month is Kids Yoga at the YWCA, for children ages 6-10. This will be held on Wednesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. Yoga has been proven to help with stress, attention, and behavioral issues in children — while offering the benefits of balance and stretching. This event will be free and open to the public and will include 30 minutes of yoga geared specifically toward this age group.

Children may bring a yoga mat, while some mats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling the YWCA or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org with the name and age of the participating child(ren).

In addition to these classes, and in correlation with National Family Month, mothers and caretakers can spend some time with their little ones, while getting in a great workout during the upcoming Mommy & Me class. The class will start at the YWCA and, weather permitting, may be taken outside.

Moms and caretakers with children ages birth to 24 months are preferred, but no set requirement. All fitness levels are welcome and a front carrier and stroller is a must, as some of the exercises may vary. The class will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the YW at a cost of $5. Pre-register by calling 419.238.6639.

Questions may be directed to jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.