Knights blast Allen East

Crestview’s Riley Saylor slides home during Tuesday’s Division IV sectional baseball game against Allen East. Saylor, who finished with two singles, was safe and the Knights won 10-0 in five innings. Derek Stout led Crestview with two doubles and three RBI, and Kole Small earned the win on the mound by holding the Mustangs to just three hits. The Knights will play at New Bremen for the sectional championship Thursday at 5 p.m. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson