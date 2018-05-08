Richard Lynn Boroff Jr.

Richard Lynn Boroff Jr., 64, of Van Wert, died at 6:54 p.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born October 28, 1953, in Coldwater, the son of Rosemary (Davis) Boroff Swartz, who survives in Van Wert, and Richard R. Boroff Sr., who preceded him in death. On June 21, 1974, he married the former Ellen Barnes, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Jason (Crystal) Boroff of Ohio City and Nicholas (Alicia) Boroff of Coldwater; a daughter, Kelly (Erica) Boroff of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Celsea, Caylee, Carli, and Cylee Boroff of Ohio City, Madison and Xander Boroff of St. Marys, Logan and Lexis McDowell of Convoy, and Brynn Boroff of Van Wert; three brothers, Denny (Lisa) Boroff of Scott and Steve (Ann) Boroff and Michael Boroff, both of Van Wert; and two sisters, Deb (Roger) Romas and Pam Williamson, both of Van Wert.

A son, Curtis, also preceded him in death.

Richard retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after 41 years of service. He was a member of First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. He enjoyed walking, fishing, cookouts, and time with his family — especially on holidays. Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Brian Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society or the Van wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.