Crestview school bd. sets special meeting

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, May 9, starting at 7 p.m., in the district boardroom.

The purpose of the meeting is to accept the resignation of Crestview High School Principal Mike Biro, who is retiring after 17 years with the district, effective July 31, and to approve a one-year contract with Tyler Stevens as a high school life sciences teacher for the 2018-19 school year.

The board then plans to go into executive session to discuss personnel, specifically employment of personnel and contract negotiations.