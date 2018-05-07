Local gasoline prices still under state ave.

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices were well below the state average, according to GasBuddy.com to start this week.

Gasoline prices locally range from $2.53 at Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center, to $2.59 at both the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street.

In between were the Lassus Handy Dandy and One Stop Shop stations at $2.54 a gallon, and both the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations and the Shell station on South Washington at $2.55 a gallon.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio fell 6 cents per gallon during the past week, averaging $2.65 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen nine-tenths of a cent per gallon in the last week to $2.80 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 47.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 14.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 46.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“The rise in gas prices has slowed substantially in the last week in some places, with 15 states seeing gas prices move lower versus last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While we may not be out of the woods yet, especially with President Trump mulling over the Iran nuclear deal, it’s possible we’re very close.

“Much will depend on his decision on the subject; killing the deal may inflict more pain on motorists, as it may lead to sanctions placed on Iran and their oil production, which would likely push oil prices higher,” DeHaan noted. “With summer gasoline now phased in and reaching motorists gas tanks across the country, it is no longer an active issue pushing prices up.

“Oil’s moves and possible moves will likely be the key catalyst behind changes at the pump in the weeks ahead as summer driving season soon gets underway,” DeHaan concluded. “Motorists should expect the national average to drift around in the upper $2 per gallon range for much of the summer.”