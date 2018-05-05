HS baseball, softball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

St. Henry 8 Van Wert 1 (baseball)

St. Henry broke a 1-1 tie with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, on the way to an 8-1 victory over the Cougars at Smiley Park on Friday.

The visitors led 1-0 after the first inning, and the scored remained that way until the bottom of the third, when Parker Conrad scored on a single by TJ Reynolds.

Reynolds and Lawson Blackmore accounted for four of Van Wert’s five hits, while Conrad had the other.

Holden Willingham pitched five innings of one hit ball with five strikeouts. Owen Treece pitched the remaining two innings and took the loss.

Van Wert dropped to 12-4.

Crestview 5 Shawnee 4 (baseball)

An error on Brant Richardson’s fly ball with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Jace Vining and Charles Stefanek, and that proved to be the difference in Crestview’s 5-4 win over Shawnee on Friday.

Stefanek had two of Crestview’s five hits plus an RBI, while Caden Hurless and Dylan Hicks each drove in a run.

Griffin Painter earned the win in relief, and the Knights improved to 11-5.

Lincolnview 10 Wayne Trace 7 (softball)

The Lady Lancers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Wayne Trace 10-7 on Friday.

Destiny Coil’s double scored Lakin Brant and Lana Carey and tied the game 7-7, then Morgan Miller followed up with a double that plated Alena Looser and Coil. Miller wrapped up the scoring by crossing home plate on an error.

Brant opened the game with a first inning solo home run, and Coil added a solo homer in the third.

Coil finished with four hits and four RBI, while Brant had three hits.

Wayne Trace’s Megan Moore led the Lady Raiders with four hits and three RBI.

Winter Boroff pitched five innings, while Amy Beair pitched two innings and was given credit for the win.

Lincolnview improved to 8-11, while Wayne Trace fell to 11-7.