Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Paulding Police Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint Friday night on State Route 111, between Grant and Dewitt streets in the village of Paulding.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, was planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint included nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol and drug related injury and fatal crashes.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6 and 10 p.m., with 203 vehicles coming through the checkpoint area. During nearby saturation patrols, 72 vehicles were stopped, which resulted in one OVI arrest. Additionally, two drivers were issued citations for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

The patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead if consuming alcohol by designating a sober driver or by making other travel arrangements before they drink.