Crestview downs Van Wert

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory swings at a pitch during Friday’s non-conference softball game against Van Wert. The catcher is Van Wert’s Katie Dickson. Behind two home runs by Haley Speith (solo, three-run inside the park home run), the Lady Knights defeated the Lady Cougars 11-0. Crestview improved to 13-7, while Van Wert dropped to 9-6. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent