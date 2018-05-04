Wassenberg Art Park project progresses

Happy (warm) May Day! Stuff is happening fast in the Wassenberg Art Park! You can see the promenade coming from the art center, the circular form of Central Park and the adjacent circle that will house the grain bin concession stand. A shout out to Alexander & Bebout, Current Energy Solutions, Laurie’s Naturescapes and everyone who are helping us make this space beyond cool. This is true community.

Last Sunday we opened the Annual High School Invitational! If you haven’t checked out the work of these budding creators, you have until May 13. Awards were presented to the following students: First Place: Cailey Nardone, Second Place: Clarissa Klogman, Third Place: Adrianna Springer. Honorable Mentions: Clarissa Klogman, Anna Reichert, Brittney Willis, Trinity Gilbert, Jordan Kaskel, McKenna Grube.

Call for Entry! The 62nd Annual June Art Exhibit will be accepting artwork for its exhibit of the year on May 18, 19, and 20 from 1–5 p.m. Get your art ready! If you are over 18 years of age you may submit up to 3 pieces of original artwork in the following media: Drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, wood and fiber. Complete instructions and entry forms are available on the Wassenberg website.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor:Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: We have openings available in both age groups and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Sign up forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office. Remember ArtReach will end with the Van Wert City Schools summer vacation.

ArtNight: You are welcome to bring your own project or sign up for the project we feature. We will have some great projects coming up in the future, so be watching social media. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax.

Three Summer Camps Announced! Our Summer Camps will be headed up by Emilie Fisher, a Fine Arts Graduate Student at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne. Emilie has extensive experience teaching young people unique and wonderful ways to experience art. The first art camp will be held June 12-15 for ages 5-11, 10 a.m.-noon; and ages 12 and up, from 1-3 p.m. The second camp (same times for each age group) will be held July 17-20 and the third session July 31-August 3. Call the art center to sign up a student. Spaces are limited, scholarships available. Online sign-up will be available on our website shortly.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.