NPAC season announcement upcoming

We have set a timeline of about four weeks to have our announcement of the 2018-19 Niswonger season. Our official unveiling will be on June 5 at noon in the Niswonger PAC. Once again, it will be the culmination of about seven months of work including attending booking conferences, committee meetings, thousands of emails, phone calls, and hours of planning and negotiations. So, we are extremely excited to make the announcement. There are some tremendous concert experiences we can hardly wait to let you know about!

Until then, we are busy making contacts with businesses, corporations, and individuals who wish to team with us as supporters. They will get recognition of that support in front of the thousands of patrons who will visit the Niswonger next season. Our list of supporting and presenting sponsors has been growing exponentially over the past few years.

We have contacted those who were aboard last season and most of them are anxious to jump aboard once again. For that, we are extremely grateful! I have had numerous business owners and individuals come to me and ask about how they might be able to support a certain concert. If you have ever thought about doing this, please feel free to contact me or our marketing team of Tafi Stober and Chris Fader. We would be happy to share our exciting new season with you and see if one or more concerts/events might ignite your passion to support.

Each year, we look to offer variety in our programming. I am sure we have accomplished this once again this year. Children’s shows, country, rock, classical, speakers, Broadway and stage productions, Christian, comedy, jazz, and adult contemporary will fill our new season once again. Nearly 80 percent of our events will be brand new, but there are just a few we felt we had to bring back due to overwhelming demand.

We realize that the opportunity to get the exact, or close to exact, seats you want for the shows you want, is an important consideration to many. We have structured a membership program that allows you to jump to the front of the line. This not only gives you an early buying opportunity, but also helps us to continue bringing in world-class entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Niswonger personal and corporate memberships are currently being sold by our marketing sales team and at the box office. Different levels allow earlier buying opportunities as well as other valuable benefits. I realize these benefits help make your Niswonger experience even more special and we so much appreciate the support.

The brand for our new season is “Igniting Lives with Star Powered Entertainment, Inspiration, & Education!” I am sure once you learn about the new season line-up, you will become ignited to get your tickets.

We are also looking for ways to bring the arts to those who feel they cannot afford it. We will soon be announcing a new program we call “Share the Stars” that will help the less fortunate experience the entertainment, inspiration and education that comes from Niswonger events. Stay tuned for more information about this unique opportunity.

If you have enjoyed your time at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this past decade and would like to see it continue for future generations, I would love to talk with you about how you could get involved in our Endowment Fund set up at The Van Wert County Foundation. It has already become a significant contributor to our operations and programming, but we would love to add others to that and strengthen our future even more.

Next week, I will get back to Fountain Park and tell you about the second half of that line-up. Remember to pick up a brochure at the Niswonger while you are visiting our box office, or stop by The Van Wert County Foundation when you are downtown Van Wert. The summer series is also on several websites of partners we team with, including The VWCF, the NPAC, City Parks & Recreation, CVB (Convention Visitors Bureau,) Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Van Wert. Also check us out on Facebook.

FINÉ.