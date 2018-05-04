Blackmore wins weekly award

Van Wert High School’s Lawson Blackmore is this week’s Van Wert independent/NW Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Blackmore was nominated by head baseball coach Charlie Witten. Against Elida, the junior baseball player pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters, while allowing no walks or runs on three hits. He also hit a solo home run to put the Cougars up 2-0, and Van Wert went on to win the game 4-0. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent