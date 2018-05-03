City agencies schedule special meetings

VW independent/submitted information

Several public meetings have been scheduled in May, including special sessions by Van Wert City Council and Van Wert City Board of Education.

City Council will be having a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 7, in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

The agenda includes passage of two ordinances: Ordinance 18-04-027, an emergency, which authorizes the mayor to sign an encroachment agreement for property in a private alley adjacent to Lot 583 in Van Wert; and Ordinance 18-05-032, an emergency ordinance declaring that certain city-owned property is not required for municipal purposes, a precursor to selling the property. The Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), would also be authorized to act as agent to sell the city-owned property.

Van Wert school board has also scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Monday, May 7, in the district conference room at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St.

The purpose of that meeting is to discuss school safety and security.

In addition, Van Wert City Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building to discuss the new housing subdivision: The Landing at Dickinson Farms.