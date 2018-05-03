9 appear for VW Common Pleas hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Nine people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week for hearings on a variety of criminal charges.

Four people entered changes of plea on Wednesday.

David Krieg, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony offense, which was reduced from a third-degree felony in exchange for his guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Robert Thompson, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. Following his plea, Thompson requested treatment in lieu of conviction, and Judge Martin D. Burchfield granted that request, staying Thompson’s conviction until he has successfully completed a substance abuse treatment program.

Scott Rau, 43, of Scott, changed his plea to guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a fourth-degree felony because it was his sixth offense in 20 years. A charge of driving while under suspension was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and Rau will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. May 30.

Thomas West, 54, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to two separate charges of domestic violence, reduced to a misdemeanor of the first degree from felonies of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. May 30.

On Tuesday, Richard Raber, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, during an arraignment hearing. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 16.

Also appearing in Common Pleas Court were the following:

Ryan Schaadt, 33, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare his defense, which was granted. A further pretrial conference for his case was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, May 24.

Anthony Sexton, 53, of Van Wert, was found to be competent to stand trial during a hearing on Wednesday, following an evaluation by Court Diagnostics of Toledo. A pretrial conference was scheduled in his case for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 23.

Johnny Bowersock, 53, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by being intoxicated. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 90 days to be served starting April 30 and the remainder of the sentence suspended.