Wildkittens top VW Lady Cougars

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Bath snapped a 3-3 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to defeat visiting Van Wert 9-7 in Western Buckeye League softball action on Tuesday.

The Wildkittens led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Lady Cougars tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second when Lauren Moore scored on an error, then Van Wert took a 2-1 lead in the third when Olivia Kline reached home on an error.

Bath took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, and Van Wert (9-4, 6-2 WBL) tied the game 3-3 with run in the fourth, when Grace Kline scored on an error. Bath committed five errors in the game.

The Wildkittens (12-6, 6-2 WBL) plated five runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth for a 9-3 lead.

The Lady Cougars scored four in the seventh, but fell short. A two RBI double by Katlyn Dickson scored Reagan Priest and Moore, then a grounder by Drew Kennedy plated Adrianna Grothause to make it 9-6. A single by Grace Kline scored Dickson for the final run of the game.

Laine Spoor took the loss for Van Wert, allowing nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Defiance on Thursday.