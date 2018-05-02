L’view boys 1st, girls 2nd at quad meet

Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview boys finished first and the girls second in Tuesday’s home quad meet with Spencerville, Kalida and Temple Christian. Spencerville took top honors on the girls side.

Top two finishers for the Lancers:

Evan Cox -1st in the high jump (5-10.00)

Brad Korte – 2nd in the high jump (5-10.00) and 2nd in the 200m dash (23.60)

Jorge Salinas – 2nd in the 300 hurdles (46.00)

Colton Trenkamp – 1st in the 400m dash (57.70)

Alek Bowersock – 1st in the 800m run (2:16.90) and 2nd in the 1600m run (4:59.90)

Joe Sadowski – 2nd in the 800m run (2:18.30)

Karter Tow – 1st in the 1600m (4:54.70) and 3200m run (10:46.50)

Devon Bill – 2nd in the 3200m run (11:32.90)

Boys 4×800 – 1st Tow, Keysor, Sadowski, Bowersock (9:13.90)

Boys 4×400 – 1st Korte, Bowersock, Miller, Trenkamp (3:54.37)

Boys 4×100 – 2nd Moody, Cowan, Schimmoeller, Moody (49.50)

Top two finishers for the Lady Lancers:

Sami Sellers – 1st in the discus (104’08”)

Olivia Gorman – 1st in the high jump (4-10)

Makenna Klausing – 1st in the long jump (14’03.50”)

Brayden Langdon – 2nd in the 200m dash (28.00)

Madeline Snyder – 1st in the 400m dash (1:09.50)

Madison Langdon – 2nd in the 1600m run (6:06.20)

Victoria Snyder – 2nd in the 3200m run (14:59.80)

4×100 1st – Boley, Williams, Gorman, Langdon (53.90)

4×800 1st – Carey, Snyder, Byrne, Langdon (11:16.70)

4×200 2nd – Boley, Williams, Gorman, Klausing (2:00.30)

Final team scores:

Boys

Lincolnview 108; Spencerville 77; Kalida 47; Temple Christian 22

Girls

Spencerville 89; Lincolnview 77; Kalida 71; Temple Christian 10