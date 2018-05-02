Knight boys win home quad meet

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — On Senior Night for 11 seniors, Crestview’s boys’ track and field team took first place honors at Tuesday’s home quad with Wayne Trace, Paulding and Delphos St. John’s.

The Knights finished with 74.5 points, ahead of Wayne Trace (61), Paulding (59) and the Blue Jays (53.5).

The Lady Knights finished fourth (42 points), behind Delphos St. John’s (83), Paulding (63.5) and Wayne Trace (56.5).

Top individual performers (Knights):

2nd place (110 meter hurdles) Tyler White 15.50

4th place (110 meter hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 18.60

5th place (110 meter hurdles) Darren Simmons 18.90

2nd place (100 meter dash) Caylib Pruett 11.80

5th place (100 meter dash) Darren Nihiser 12.20

2nd place (1600 meter run) Wyatt Richardson 5:14.00

5th place (1600 meter run) Dayton Schuerman 5:38.00

1st place (400 meter dash) Caylib Pruett 55.70

3rd place (400 meter dash) Darrin Nihiser 58.40

2nd place (300 meter hurdles) Tyler White 45.50

3rd place (300 meter hurdles) Josiah Updegrove 46.20

5th place (300 meter hurdles) Darren Simmons 47.00

4th place (800 meter run) Jordan Perrott 2:15.60

2nd place (200 meter dash) Caylib Pruett 25.10

1st place (3200 meter run) Wyatt Richardson 12:17.00

2nd place (3200 meter run) Dayton Schuerman 12:20.60

1st place (4×400 relay) Underwood, Perrott, N.Springer, Pruett 3:45.00

T-3rd place (high jump) Dayton Schuerman 5-02.50

1st place (long jump) Dillon Underwood 18-00.00

4th place (discus) Robert Gonzalez 108-03.50

2nd place (shot put) Brayden Sellers 42-06.00

5th place (discus) Robert Gonzalez 37-06.00

Top individual performers (Lady Knights):

5th place (100 meter hurdles) Lyvia Black 19.30

1st place (100 meter dash) Mackenzie Leeth 13.30

3rd place (4×200 relay) Ly.Black, Pruett, Thompson, Kline 2:05.50

3rd place (1600 meter run) Ragen Harting 6:14.50

1st place (300 meter hurdles) Lyvia Black 52.30

3rd place (800 meter run) Ally McCoy 2:43.00

3rd place (200 meter dash) Mackenzie Leeth 29.10

2nd place (3200 meter run) Ragen Harting 13:57.00

1st place (4×400 relay) Kline, Ly.Black, McCoy, Harting 4:37.00

2nd place (high jump) Chelsea Taylor 4-08.00

5th place (long jump) Chelsea Taylor 13-06.00

5th place (discus) Maddy Lamb 78-11.00

4th place (shot put) Lauren Brecht 27-10.50

Both squads will return to action on Thursday, May 3 at home for a make-up meet with Hicksville, Lincolnview and Lima Temple Christian. Crestview’s tournament roster will be in action on Friday, May 4 at South Adams High School (Berne, Indiana) for an evening invitational.